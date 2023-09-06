Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.5-102.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.29 million. Yext also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.29-0.30 EPS.

Yext Price Performance

YEXT stock remained flat at $9.08 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,410. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 30.15% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm upgraded Yext from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 888 reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Yext

Insider Activity at Yext

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 114,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,080.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 311.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 397,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Yext by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Yext by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Yext by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.