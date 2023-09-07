313 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $19.72 on Thursday, hitting $852.55. 1,411,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,288. The company has a market cap of $351.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $875.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $749.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $843.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.