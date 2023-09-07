ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $644,250.95

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $644,250.95 and $113.51 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006806 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00020806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00017631 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00014952 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,361.79 or 0.99913537 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000646 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $57.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

