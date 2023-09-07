abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.35

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.35 and traded as low as $8.00. abrdn shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 1,023 shares traded.
abrdn Trading Down 3.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33.
abrdn Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.
About abrdn
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
