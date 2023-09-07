Adam David Sachs Sells 13,754 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 13,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $13,341.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,783,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,008.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 21st, Adam David Sachs sold 24,251 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $22,068.41.
- On Tuesday, June 20th, Adam David Sachs sold 4,142 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $8,491.10.
Vicarious Surgical Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE:RBOT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,135. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.
Institutional Trading of Vicarious Surgical
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 1,758.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vicarious Surgical
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.