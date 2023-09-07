Adam David Sachs Sells 13,754 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 13,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $13,341.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,783,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,008.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

On Monday, August 21st, Adam David Sachs sold 24,251 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $22,068.41.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Adam David Sachs sold 4,142 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $8,491.10.

Vicarious Surgical Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:RBOT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,135. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

Institutional Trading of Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 1,758.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.