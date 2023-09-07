AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.47

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.47 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 235347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASIX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $834.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $427.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.67 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $117,625.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,207.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $117,625.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,207.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $37,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,505 shares of company stock worth $455,496 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 101,119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

