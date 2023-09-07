Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) was down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.22 and last traded at $49.34. Approximately 336,451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,366,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEHR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.32 and a beta of 2.02.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 23.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $282,692.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,870,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $760,377.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,227 shares in the company, valued at $9,978,503.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 5,352 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $282,692.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,870,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,543 shares of company stock worth $21,567,026 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 63.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,226 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

