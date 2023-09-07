Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.0972 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.0972 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $760.80 million and $24.34 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00038389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00026397 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012815 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,828,475,583 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.