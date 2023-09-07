American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.44

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.44 and traded as low as C$2.13. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$2.14, with a volume of 35,039 shares.
Several research analysts have commented on HOT.UN shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.
