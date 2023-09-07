America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.23 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CRMT opened at $94.82 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $127.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.21 million, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.90.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $1,208,635.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 646,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,902,929.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $502,968.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 656,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,330,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $1,208,635.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,902,929.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRMT shares. Stephens upgraded America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

