Analyzing Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Good Gaming (OTCMKTS:GMER)

Good Gaming (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Good Gaming and Accel Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Good Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Accel Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Accel Entertainment has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.21%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Good Gaming.

This table compares Good Gaming and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Gaming N/A N/A N/A Accel Entertainment 4.86% 43.33% 9.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Good Gaming and Accel Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Gaming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Accel Entertainment $969.80 million 1.04 $74.10 million $0.62 18.94

Accel Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Good Gaming.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Good Gaming on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Good Gaming

Good Gaming, Inc. operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. It also develops MicroBuddies that combines Ethereum ERC721 non-fungible tokens (NFT), non-standard ERC20 tokens, and strategic gameplay to replicate and create NFTs. The company is based in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides gaming solutions to location partners that appeal to players who patronize those businesses. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, and other related entertainment equipment. The company is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

