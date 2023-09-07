Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Trading Down 3.2%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.62. 239,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 285,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGLOY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,430 ($30.69) to GBX 2,320 ($29.30) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,600 ($32.84) to GBX 2,400 ($30.31) in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($34.73) to GBX 2,650 ($33.47) in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($41.68) to GBX 3,100 ($39.15) in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,836.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.259 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

