Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a dividend payout ratio of 91.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.3%.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,030,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,829. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Annaly Capital Management

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $163,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $154,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.