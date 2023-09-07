Anyswap One Day Volume Reaches $283.00 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for $1.72 or 0.00006547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $32.07 million and $283.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 1.71357345 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $39.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

