Argan (NYSE:AGX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Argan Trading Up 9.2 %

NYSE AGX traded up $3.75 on Thursday, hitting $44.58. 153,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,790. Argan has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $45.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.86 million, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19. Argan had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $141.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

About Argan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Argan by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the first quarter worth $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the first quarter worth $340,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 45.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 4.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Featured Articles

