Argan (NYSE:AGX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Argan Trading Up 9.2 %
NYSE AGX traded up $3.75 on Thursday, hitting $44.58. 153,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,790. Argan has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $45.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.86 million, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.59.
Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19. Argan had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $141.35 million during the quarter.
About Argan
Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.
