Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as low as C$0.32. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 22,819 shares trading hands.

Arianne Phosphate Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.48, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.92.

About Arianne Phosphate

(Get Free Report)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.