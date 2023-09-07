Ark (ARK) Trading Up 34.9% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $55.78 million and $44.67 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001208 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009248 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002661 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002239 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001575 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002670 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,448,720 coins and its circulating supply is 175,449,502 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.