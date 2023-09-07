Astar Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $317.98 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. Astar has a market capitalization of $317.98 million and $12.00 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Astar has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar Token Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,247,557,559 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

