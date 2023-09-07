Ativo Capital Management LLC Has $903,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,382 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the 1st quarter worth $357,839,000,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 185,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in GSK by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,473 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.69. 816,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,486. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3613 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,527.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

