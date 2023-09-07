Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 776 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Vale by 2.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 46,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 6.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

Vale Stock Down 2.6 %

Vale stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,467,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,185,854. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Vale had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 28.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.4056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.