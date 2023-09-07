Ativo Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,033 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,475,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,346,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,633,000 after buying an additional 1,223,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 153.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after buying an additional 911,333 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $38,289,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 505.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 837,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,576,000 after buying an additional 698,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.84. The company had a trading volume of 102,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,293. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $58.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3789 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

