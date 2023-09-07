ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.98

Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.98 and last traded at $33.22, with a volume of 6487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATNI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATN International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ATN International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

ATN International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ATN International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ATN International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ATN International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ATN International by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International Company Profile



ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

Featured Articles

