Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €71.58 ($76.97) and last traded at €71.46 ($76.84). 89,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €70.10 ($75.38).

Aurubis Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €78.10 and its 200 day moving average is €81.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Aurubis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.