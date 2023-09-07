Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Releases Earnings Results

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Avid Bioservices updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Avid Bioservices Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.53. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $733.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,162.00 and a beta of 1.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $253,551.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,513.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $253,551.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,513.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $30,187.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,642 shares of company stock worth $1,066,139. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.
Avid Bioservices Company Profile
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
