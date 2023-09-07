Aviva (LON:AV) PT Lowered to GBX 470 at Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 472 ($5.96) to GBX 470 ($5.94) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.88) to GBX 535 ($6.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 546 ($6.90) to GBX 532 ($6.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 523.40 ($6.61).
In other Aviva news, insider Andrea Blance acquired 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.81) per share, for a total transaction of £100,965 ($127,513.26). In related news, insider Charlotte Jones acquired 12,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 392 ($4.95) per share, for a total transaction of £49,294 ($62,255.62). Also, insider Andrea Blance acquired 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.81) per share, for a total transaction of £100,965 ($127,513.26). Insiders have acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $17,312,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
