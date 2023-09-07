Barclays Boosts Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 718

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 715 ($9.03) to GBX 718 ($9.07) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.72) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 694.60 ($8.77).

Shares of Phoenix Group stock traded down GBX 1.89 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 508.71 ($6.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,302. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 532.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 559.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.58. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 501 ($6.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 647 ($8.17).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

