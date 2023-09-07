Barclays Boosts Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 718

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 715 ($9.03) to GBX 718 ($9.07) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.72) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 694.60 ($8.77).
Read Our Latest Research Report on PHNX
Phoenix Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Phoenix Group Company Profile
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix Group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.