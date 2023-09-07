Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,035 ($25.70) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.04% from the company’s previous close.

WH Smith Stock Performance

Shares of SMWH stock traded up GBX 3.48 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,393.48 ($17.60). 596,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,031. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2,732.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,473.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,532.83. WH Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,110 ($14.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,728.90 ($21.84).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Marion Sears bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,375 ($17.37) per share, with a total value of £15,125 ($19,102.05). 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

