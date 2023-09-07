Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BNED traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $241.85 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 64.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 12.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

