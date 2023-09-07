Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes & Noble Education Stock Down 2.5 %
Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $241.85 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 64.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 12.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.
About Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Barnes & Noble Education
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.