Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Trading Down 7.8%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Down 7.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services.

