BHP Group (LON:BHP) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,715 ($34.29) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BHP. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.68) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.78) to GBX 2,150 ($27.15) in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.05) to GBX 2,200 ($27.78) in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,480 ($31.32) to GBX 2,320 ($29.30) in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.31) to GBX 2,200 ($27.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,276.43 ($28.75).

Get BHP Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BHP

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP traded down GBX 105.03 ($1.33) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,224.97 ($28.10). 1,340,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,201. The stock has a market cap of £112.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,096.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,028 ($25.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,880.50 ($36.38). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,315.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,387.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.