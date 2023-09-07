Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Position Cut by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,574 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TECH traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,800. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.49.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.78.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

