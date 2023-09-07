Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.14

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.19. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 5,805 shares changing hands.

Bion Environmental Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $58.18 million, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, that remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.

Further Reading

