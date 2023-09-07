Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Hits $10.67 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $10.67 million and approximately $30,346.05 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0572 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00153292 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00050863 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025044 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00026489 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003865 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

