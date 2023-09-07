Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.29

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.29 and last traded at $109.40, with a volume of 10221208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.42 and its 200-day moving average is $91.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,505,203.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,398,212 shares of company stock worth $224,028,062. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

