BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DMB)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

DMB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 44,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,349. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

