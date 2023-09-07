Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.14–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $116.50 million-$117.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114.31 million. Braze also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.39–$0.37 EPS.

Shares of BRZE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.64. The stock had a trading volume of 813,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,300. Braze has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Braze from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $64,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $477,508.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 100,159 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $4,324,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 137,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,916,091.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,829 shares of company stock worth $22,267,079 over the last 90 days. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Braze during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Braze by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Braze by 2,301.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Braze by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Braze by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after buying an additional 124,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

