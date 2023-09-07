Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) CEO Vininder Singh Sells 50,000 Shares

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) CEO Vininder Singh sold 50,000 shares of Bullfrog AI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,942,715.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bullfrog AI Trading Down 3.0 %

BFRG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 187,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,625. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Get Bullfrog AI alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bullfrog AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI makes up about 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 2.48% of Bullfrog AI at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.