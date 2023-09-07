Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.13

Burcon NutraScience Co. (OTCMKTS:BUROF – Get Free Report) (TSE:BU) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $4.29. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 165,000 shares trading hands.
Burcon NutraScience Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $447.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13.
About Burcon NutraScience
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.
