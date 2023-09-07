Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.62 and last traded at $26.62. Approximately 123 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 53 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

Bureau Veritas Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

