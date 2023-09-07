Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $134.15 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,191 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.19% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $134,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,503,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,054.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,226,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,408 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3,940.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,639,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 85.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,032,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1437 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on CP. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

