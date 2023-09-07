Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $166.10 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 911,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,615 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $166,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,662. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.59 and its 200 day moving average is $184.57. The stock has a market cap of $242.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.