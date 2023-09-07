Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $666.72 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,341,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 208,539 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.9% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.29% of Pfizer worth $666,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.31. 17,954,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,173,580. The stock has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

