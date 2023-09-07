Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $94.53 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.05% of NIKE worth $94,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. OTR Global downgraded shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.28.

NIKE Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.96. 7,430,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,895,146. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.30 and its 200-day moving average is $113.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

