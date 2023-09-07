Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,349,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,724 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $98,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,040,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,613,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,685,000 after purchasing an additional 173,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CBRE Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,475,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,843,000 after buying an additional 142,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,289,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,138,000 after buying an additional 54,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.01. 1,098,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,392. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

