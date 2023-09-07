Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,247 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.20% of Fiserv worth $144,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 106.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fiserv by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after buying an additional 4,926,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $122.86. 1,263,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,091. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.81 and a 200-day moving average of $119.07. The stock has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.90.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,688 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

