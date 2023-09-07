Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 119,144 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 119,144 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.09% of Danaher worth $163,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $2,057,164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,281,000 after buying an additional 812,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Danaher by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,312,000 after acquiring an additional 375,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

DHR traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $255.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,223. The company has a market capitalization of $188.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $294.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

