Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 98,500 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,890,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $126,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BN. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 189,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 371.49 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $51.45.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.33%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 311.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

