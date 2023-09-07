Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,693. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 310,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Price Jennifer C. acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $9,059,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

