Canadian Western Bank (CWB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

9/5/2023 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/5/2023 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$29.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/5/2023 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/5/2023 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/5/2023 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$26.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/5/2023 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/5/2023 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2023 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$29.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2023 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$28.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2023 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$26.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CWB stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.57. 332,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,202. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$21.21 and a 52-week high of C$29.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 39.88%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

