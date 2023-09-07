Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,237 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.8% of Candriam S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.15% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $113,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,551,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,052 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,266,000 after purchasing an additional 359,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,603,000 after purchasing an additional 640,899 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,705 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $347.49. 370,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,408. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.57 and a 1 year high of $367.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.77.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

